Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Anika Therapeutics Inc Reduced by Barrington Research (ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Anika Therapeutics’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) opened at 46.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.75. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $687.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $23.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 68.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic medicines company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products based on its hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. The Company’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration.

