Anglo American plc’s (AAL) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Anglo American plc from GBX 1,470 ($19.12) to GBX 1,530 ($19.90) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,165 ($15.16) target price on shares of Anglo American plc in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc reduced their target price on Anglo American plc from GBX 1,450 ($18.86) to GBX 1,400 ($18.21) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reduced their target price on Anglo American plc from GBX 1,600 ($20.81) to GBX 1,500 ($19.51) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) target price on shares of Anglo American plc in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,278.33 ($16.63).

In other Anglo American plc news, insider Tony O’Neill sold 3,983 shares of Anglo American plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,156 ($15.04), for a total transaction of £46,043.48 ($59,897.85). Also, insider Philip R. Hampton purchased 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($16.44) per share, with a total value of £9,189.28 ($11,954.31). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 754 shares of company stock valued at $950,206.

Anglo American plc is a mining company. The Company has a portfolio of mining operations and undeveloped resources with a focus on diamonds, copper, platinum group metals (PGMs), and bulk commodities and other minerals. Its segments include De Beers, Platinum, Copper, Nickel, Niobium and Phosphates, Iron Ore and Manganese, Coal, and Corporate and other.

