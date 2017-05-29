Beaufort Securities Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for ANGLE plc (AGL)

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by Beaufort Securities in a report released on Thursday, May 4th.

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) traded up 0.99% on Thursday, hitting GBX 50.33. ANGLE plc has a 1-year low of GBX 44.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 76.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 52.38. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 36.25 million.

Get ANGLE plc alerts:

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/angle-plc-agl-receives-speculative-buy-rating-from-beaufort-securities-updated-updated.html.

About ANGLE plc

ANGLE plc is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is undertaken in relation to the commercialization of its Parsortix cell separation system, with deployment in non-invasive cancer diagnostics. The Company is a specialist medical diagnostic company, which offers products for cancer diagnostics and fetal health.

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.