Analysts Expect AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) to Announce ($0.47) Earnings Per Share

Shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $37.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.47) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AnaptysBio an industry rank of 155 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANAB shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) traded up 1.35% during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,004 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38. The company’s market capitalization is $547.26 million. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $29.96.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.57. Analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post ($2.53) earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at $214,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at $310,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation and immuno-oncology. The Company develops its product candidates using its antibody discovery technology platform, which is designed to replicate, in vitro, the natural process of antibody generation.

