Analysts Set Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) Target Price at $16.25

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) traded down 0.07% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. 463,256 shares of the stock traded hands. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.61%.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $219,235.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,803.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Westerburg sold 20,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $383,067.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,785.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 52,513.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $211,005,000 after buying an additional 12,506,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,155,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $154,177,000 after buying an additional 478,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,207,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $138,208,000 after buying an additional 166,313 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,142,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,443,000 after buying an additional 70,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,690,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,262,000 after buying an additional 20,615 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc (Northwest) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal business consists of attracting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets in the markets in which it operates. Its segments include Community Banking and Consumer Finance.

