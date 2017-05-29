Analysts Set Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) PT at $29.80

Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

CLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack Cali Realty Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on Mack Cali Realty Corp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Alan G. Philibosian sold 15,000 shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $408,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLI. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 46,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,000,000.

Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) traded down 1.10% during trading on Friday, reaching $26.87. 418,908 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.09. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67.

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Mack Cali Realty Corp had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Mack Cali Realty Corp’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mack Cali Realty Corp

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates a real estate portfolio of Class A office and office/flex properties. It operates in three segments: commercial and other real estate, multi-family real estate and multi-family services.

