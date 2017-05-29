Cranswick plc (CWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,711.71 ($34.83).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Cranswick plc from GBX 2,400 ($30.83) to GBX 2,600 ($33.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,867 ($36.83) target price on shares of Cranswick plc in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital cut shares of Cranswick plc to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,600 ($33.40) to GBX 2,990 ($38.41) in a research note on Friday. Whitman Howard reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($31.60) target price on shares of Cranswick plc in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick plc in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) traded down 1.9732% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2941.8533. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,709.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,428.93. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.48 billion. Cranswick plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,950.37 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,092.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a GBX 31 ($0.40) dividend. This is a positive change from Cranswick plc’s previous dividend of $13.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Cranswick plc Company Profile

Cranswick plc is a supplier of food products. The Company operates through Foods segment, which is engaged in the manufacture and supply of food products to the United Kingdom grocery retailers, the food service sector and other food producers. The Company provides a range of pork, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, cooked poultry, charcuterie, hand-cured and air-dried bacon, gourmet pastry products and sandwiches through retail, food servicing and manufacturing channels.

