CI Financial Corp (CIX) Receives C$29.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIX shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CI Financial Corp from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial Corp from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of CI Financial Corp in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of CI Financial Corp in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) traded down 0.11% on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,528 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.92. CI Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Barry Huntly Gordon sold 50,000 shares of CI Financial Corp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.93, for a total value of C$1,346,500.00. Also, Director Jan Sampson sold 5,000 shares of CI Financial Corp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.32, for a total transaction of C$136,600.00.

About CI Financial Corp

CI Financial Corp. (CI) is a wealth management and investment fund company. The Company is engaged in management, marketing, distribution and administration of mutual funds, segregated funds, exchange-traded funds, structured products and other fee-earning investment products for Canadian investors. CI operates through two segments: Asset Management and Asset Administration.

