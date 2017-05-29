Zacks: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $44.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. an industry rank of 168 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. by 20.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. during the first quarter valued at $1,240,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. by 52.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. by 11.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) traded up 13.92% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.07. 106,563 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average is $54.98. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $676.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. will post $5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac) provides a secondary market for a range of loans made to borrowers in rural America. The Company’s segments include Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, Institutional Credit and Corporate. Its secondary market activities are purchasing eligible loans directly from lenders; providing advances against eligible loans by purchasing obligations secured by those loans; securitizing assets and guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on the resulting securities that represent interests in, or obligations secured by, pools of eligible loans; and issuing long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPCs) for eligible loans.

