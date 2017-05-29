Analysts Set $11.17 Target Price for Attunity Ltd (ATTU)

Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Attunity’s rating score has improved by 40.1% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $11.17 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Attunity an industry rank of 94 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum raised Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unterberg Capital LLC acquired a new position in Attunity during the fourth quarter worth $4,065,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Attunity by 23.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 354,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 68,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Attunity by 43.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Attunity during the first quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Attunity by 0.6% in the third quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 89,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) traded down 0.58% during trading on Monday, hitting $6.90. 7,832 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $116.60 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. Attunity has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Attunity had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 million. Analysts expect that Attunity will post $0.12 EPS for the current year.

Attunity Ltd (Attunity) is a provider of Big Data management software solutions that enable access, management, sharing and distribution of data across heterogeneous enterprise platforms, organizations and the cloud. The Company’s software solutions include data replication and distribution (Attunity Replicate, change data capture (CDC) and Attunity Gold Client Solutions), test data management (Attunity Gold Client Solutions), data connectivity (Attunity Connect), enterprise file replication (AttunityRepliWeb), managed-file-transfer (Attunity MFT), data warehouse automation (Attunity Compose), data usage analytics (Attunity Visibility) and cloud data delivery (AttunityCloudBeam).

