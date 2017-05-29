Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc (HUM) Boosted by Leerink Swann

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann lifted their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Leerink Swann analyst A. Gupte now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.80. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2017 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $10.86 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $12.43 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $14.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $16.49 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Humana had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America Corp began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) opened at 228.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.91. Humana has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.16 and a 200-day moving average of $207.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In related news, SVP Jody L. Bilney sold 4,600 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $1,058,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,376.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy S. Huval sold 13,939 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $3,148,262.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,104.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 456,402 shares of company stock valued at $96,803,127 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Humana by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Humana by 6.0% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 194,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,437,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Humana by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 4.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,237,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Humana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 67,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,902,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group, Healthcare Services and Other Businesses. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

