Analysts Expect FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated (FCH) to Post $0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated (NYSE:FCH) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for FelCor Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. FelCor Lodging Trust reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FelCor Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FelCor Lodging Trust.

FelCor Lodging Trust (NYSE:FCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. FelCor Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm earned $195.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. FelCor Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FelCor Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FelCor Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, FBR & Co lowered FelCor Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FelCor Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of FelCor Lodging Trust (NYSE:FCH) traded down 3.12% during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,958,458 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. FelCor Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $9.13. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.07 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. FelCor Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCH. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of FelCor Lodging Trust by 32.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of FelCor Lodging Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,446,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,020,000 after buying an additional 471,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of FelCor Lodging Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,074,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FelCor Lodging Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FelCor Lodging Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 672,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FelCor Lodging Trust Company Profile

FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, through its subsidiary, FelCor Lodging Limited Partnership, held ownership interests in 39 hotels with 11,500 rooms, as of December 31, 2016. The Company sells, acquires, rebrands and redevelops hotels. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s hotels were located in 14 states of the United States.

