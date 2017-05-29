Analysts Anticipate Triangle Capital Co. (TCAP) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Triangle Capital Co. (NYSE:TCAP) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Triangle Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. Triangle Capital posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triangle Capital will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Triangle Capital.

Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Triangle Capital had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm earned $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triangle Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp assumed coverage on shares of Triangle Capital in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Triangle Capital in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) traded down 0.58% on Monday, hitting $18.92. 243,288 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $768.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.86. Triangle Capital has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $21.23.

In related news, Director W Mccomb Dunwoody sold 49,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $929,533.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,403.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCAP. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Triangle Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Triangle Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triangle Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triangle Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triangle Capital by 6.7% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triangle Capital Company Profile

Triangle Capital Corporation is an internally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing to lower middle market companies located primarily in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to seek attractive returns by generating current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity-related investments.

