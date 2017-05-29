Zacks: Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given Erie Indemnity Company an industry rank of 206 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) traded down 0.44% during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.60. 18,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Erie Indemnity Company has a 52-week low of $93.49 and a 52-week high of $125.88. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.32.

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.47 million. Erie Indemnity Company had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Erie Indemnity Company will post $4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Erie Indemnity Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.59%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Wilburn sold 2,700 shares of Erie Indemnity Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $324,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company by 42.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company by 17.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 26,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Erie Indemnity Company

Erie Indemnity Company is a management company. The Company serves as the attorney-in-fact for the subscribers (policyholders) at the Erie Insurance Exchange (Exchange). The Exchange is a reciprocal insurer that writes property and casualty insurance. The Company’s function is to perform certain services for the Exchange relating to the sales, underwriting and issuance of policies on behalf of the Exchange.

