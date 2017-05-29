Zacks: Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) Given $23.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $23.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eldorado Resorts an industry rank of 34 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ERI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) traded up 0.98% on Thursday, reaching $20.65. 926,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.07. Eldorado Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.75 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts will post $0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger P. Wagner purchased 1,744 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $32,612.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth about $457,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth about $527,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc is a gaming and hospitality company that owns and operates gaming facilities located in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Company’s segments are Nevada, Louisiana, Eastern and Corporate. As of May 1, 2017, the Company owned and operated approximately 503,000 square feet of casino space with approximately 20,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals (VLTs), over 550 table and poker games, 45 restaurants and 6,500 hotel rooms.

