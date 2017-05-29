Analysts Anticipate Baxter International Inc (BAX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Baxter International posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Baxter International had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baxter International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen and Company raised their price objective on Baxter International from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

In other news, SVP Brik V. Eyre sold 130,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $7,280,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,606.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $206,938.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,192.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,852 shares of company stock worth $8,147,935. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 18,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) traded up 0.79% on Tuesday, hitting $56.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,019,638 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.77. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

