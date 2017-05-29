Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (APHB) Short Interest Update

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSE:APHB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 890,214 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 827,684 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,106 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSE:APHB) traded up 5.25% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.80. 335,617 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $5.30 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. Ampliphi Biosciences Corp has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $37.23.

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp Company Profile

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of phage therapeutics. The Company is engaged in identifying, characterizing and developing naturally occurring bacteriophages with its collaboration partners in bacteriophage biology, synthetic biology and manufacturing, to develop second-generation bacteriophage products.

