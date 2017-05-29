Commerce Bank Increases Stake in Amphenol Co. (APH)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 300.0% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $1,092,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 432,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $32,019,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,673,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,000 shares of company stock worth $47,732,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (Amphenol) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor- based products, and coaxial and specialty cable. The Company operates through two segments, which include Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions.

