Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 30 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $103.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.00.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation is engaged in manufacturing and selling specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. The Company operates through two segments: the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment, and the Air and Liquid Processing segment. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment consists of Union Electric Steel Corporation (Union Electric Steel or UES) and Union Electric Steel UK Limited (UES-UK).

