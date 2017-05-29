Amira Nature Foods (ANFI) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Amira Nature Foods earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 97 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Amira Nature Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on Amira Nature Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) traded down 0.40% during trading on Monday, reaching $4.96. 19,645 shares of the company traded hands. Amira Nature Foods has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $179.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of -0.16.

About Amira Nature Foods

Amira Nature Foods Ltd is primarily engaged in the business of processing and selling packaged Indian specialty rice, primarily basmati rice and other food products. The Company sells Basmati rice and other specialty rice, under its Amira brand, as well as under other third-party brands. It also sells non-basmati rice.

