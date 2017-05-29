Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $1,869,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. continued to hold its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,116 shares of the software maker’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Intuit by 67.6% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $4,584,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $919,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Intuit by 80.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 254,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,475,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) opened at 138.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.03 and a 52 week high of $140.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.22 and a 200 day moving average of $119.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 82.77% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post $4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.69.

In related news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,742 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total transaction of $468,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,514.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 8,651 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.24, for a total value of $1,083,451.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,563.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,318 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. The Company operates through three segments: Small Business, Consumer Tax and ProConnect. The Small Business segment serves and advises small businesses and the accounting professionals, and includes QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, and payment processing solutions.

