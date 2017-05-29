Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Stake Held by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. continued to hold its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,503,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,982,000 after buying an additional 162,365 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,127,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,388,000 after buying an additional 485,164 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,840,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,017,000 after buying an additional 1,420,193 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,105,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,472,000 after buying an additional 45,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,942,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,763,000 after buying an additional 116,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) opened at 47.30 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.09.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc will post $2.20 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

