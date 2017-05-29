Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 504.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard Inc. alerts:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) traded down 1.59% during trading on Monday, reaching $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,019,197 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post $2.00 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/ameritas-investment-partners-inc-cuts-stake-in-activision-blizzard-inc-atvi.html.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark Co. lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $50.87 to $53.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $1,095,747.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,974.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 420,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $20,961,143.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. The Company develops and distributes content and services across various gaming platforms, including video game consoles, personal computers (PC) and mobile devices. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King) and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.