CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Position Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,773,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 374,264 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.04% of CenterPoint Energy worth $241,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 95.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 482,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after buying an additional 53,832 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 72,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 45,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -245.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $27,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates electric transmission and distribution facilities, and natural gas distribution facilities. The Electric Transmission & Distribution segment provides electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers.

