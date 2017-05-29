Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $25.259 Million Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,680 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co worth $25,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co by 5.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) traded down 0.28% on Monday, hitting $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 288,008 shares. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.93.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $643.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.92 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post $3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. FBR & Co restated a “positive” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

In other Cooper Tire & Rubber Co news, VP Stephen Zamansky sold 14,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $566,835.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer and marketer of replacement tires. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle, and racing tires. The Company operates through four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

