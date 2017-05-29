Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Stake Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,675,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 66,641 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vodafone Group Plc worth $70,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Plc during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc by 6.7% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 4,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc by 4.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc by 26.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc by 2,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 136,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 130,286 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.1234 per share. This represents a yield of 7.74%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group Plc’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group Plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Vodafone Group Plc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut Vodafone Group Plc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.76.

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

