American Tower Corp (AMT) Shares Sold by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lowered its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,342 shares during the period. American Tower Corp accounts for about 1.1% of Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Neuburgh Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of American Tower Corp worth $27,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower Corp during the fourth quarter worth $178,214,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower Corp by 60.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,577,000 after buying an additional 1,507,172 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Corp by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,579,000 after buying an additional 1,084,942 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Tower Corp by 811.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 716,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,717,000 after buying an additional 637,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in American Tower Corp by 40.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,136,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,716,000 after buying an additional 620,707 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.84. American Tower Corp had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower Corp from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Pacific Crest raised their price objective on shares of American Tower Corp to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of American Tower Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of American Tower Corp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

In related news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 69,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $7,995,891.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 324,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243,361.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total value of $938,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,357.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,051 shares of company stock worth $36,811,944 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower Corp

American Tower Corporation (ATC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC’s segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other.

