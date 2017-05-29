American Superconductor Co. (AMSC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.27% from the stock’s current price.

AMSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.50) on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on American Superconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) traded down 1.86% on Monday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 62,849 shares. The company’s market cap is $78.27 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $10.62.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 34.65% and a negative net margin of 27.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post ($1.59) EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mcgahn acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vikram S. Budhraja acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 43,750 shares of company stock worth $175,000. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 20.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is a provider of megawatt-scale solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Wind and Grid. Through the Company’s Windtec Solutions brand, the Wind business segment enables manufacturers to field wind turbines. Through the Company’s Gridtec Solutions, the Grid business segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit and distribute power.

