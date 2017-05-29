Welltower Inc (HCN) Stake Maintained by American National Insurance Co. TX

American National Insurance Co. TX continued to hold its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:HCN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the first quarter. American National Insurance Co. TX’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,835,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,647,000 after buying an additional 128,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,570,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Welltower by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,848,000 after buying an additional 561,133 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Welltower by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,478,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,061,000 after buying an additional 571,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,269,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,904,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:HCN) opened at 72.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.83. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $59.39 and a 1-year high of $80.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.19.

Welltower (NYSE:HCN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.98%.

HCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

In related news, Director Fred S. Klipsch sold 2,606 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $174,966.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Nungester, Jr. sold 6,452 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $453,317.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,436.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc invests with seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund real estate and infrastructure. The Company invests in seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It operates in three segments: triple-net, seniors housing operating and outpatient medical. Welltower, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities, and outpatient medical properties.

