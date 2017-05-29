American National Insurance Co. TX Buys Shares of 72,161 Western Digital Corp (WDC)

American National Insurance Co. TX acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,161 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,955,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Western Digital Corp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,860,382 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,011,249,000 after buying an additional 994,472 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Western Digital Corp by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,989,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $174,768,000 after buying an additional 486,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Digital Corp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,971,065 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $201,898,000 after buying an additional 477,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Digital Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,304,000. Finally, Amerigo Asset Management boosted its position in Western Digital Corp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Amerigo Asset Management now owns 2,371,401 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $195,712,000 after buying an additional 270,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital Corp alerts:

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) opened at 90.01 on Monday. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.72. The stock’s market cap is $26.21 billion.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital Corp had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post $8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Western Digital Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/american-national-insurance-co-tx-buys-shares-of-72161-western-digital-corp-wdc-updated-updated.html.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Western Digital Corp in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital Corp in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on Western Digital Corp from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital Corp in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Western Digital Corp in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $107,427.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,663.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 7,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $612,607.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,700.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,980 shares of company stock worth $15,379,978 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital Corp

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.