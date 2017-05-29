American Financial Group Inc (AFG) CEO Sells $1,098,797.40 in Stock

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) CEO S Craig Lindner sold 11,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $1,098,797.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

S Craig Lindner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Financial Group Inc alerts:

On Tuesday, May 9th, S Craig Lindner sold 26,475 shares of American Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $2,633,203.50.

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) opened at 98.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.70. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $69.06 and a 52-week high of $100.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.85.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post $6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.08%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “American Financial Group Inc (AFG) CEO Sells $1,098,797.40 in Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/american-financial-group-inc-afg-ceo-sells-1098797-40-in-stock.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $154,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.