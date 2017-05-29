American Century Companies Inc. Sells 58,478 Shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (IPCC)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (NASDAQ:IPCC) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,478 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.41% of Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (NASDAQ:IPCC) opened at 96.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.35 and its 200 day moving average is $91.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.65. Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. has a 12-month low of $73.80 and a 12-month high of $101.70.

Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (NASDAQ:IPCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $370.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.70 million. Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Infinity Property and Casualty Corp.’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

IPCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. Company Profile

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Personal Auto, Commercial Vehicle and Classic Collector (its segments are Personal Auto and Commercial Vehicle). The Company writes personal automobile insurance with a concentration on nonstandard automobile insurance, commercial vehicle insurance and classic collector automobile insurance.

