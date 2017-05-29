American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 68,264 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 1,217.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68,264 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.32% of Astec Industries worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASTE. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 47,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after buying an additional 41,755 shares during the last quarter. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries Inc. alerts:

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) opened at 55.93 on Monday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.73 and a 52-week high of $73.37. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $64.48.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post $2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/american-century-companies-inc-acquires-68264-shares-of-astec-industries-inc-aste.html.

Separately, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Astec Industries news, Vice Chairman W Norman Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total value of $313,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities. Its segments include Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group and Energy Group. The Infrastructure Group segment is made up of five business units, including Astec, Inc, Roadtec, Inc, Carlson Paving Products, Inc, Astec Mobile Machinery GmbH and Astec Australia Pty Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.