American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) – Equities researchers at FBR & Co lowered their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Axle & Manufact. Holdings in a research report issued on Monday. FBR & Co analyst C. Horn now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. FBR & Co has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufact. Holdings’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.10%. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/american-axle-manufact-holdings-inc-to-post-q2-2017-earnings-of-0-81-per-share-fbr-co-forecasts-axl-updated-updated.html.

AXL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufact. Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup Inc cut American Axle & Manufact. Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings (NYSE:AXL) opened at 17.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings by 15.1% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 889,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 116,381 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings by 689.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 157,360 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings by 84.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,251,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,503,000 after buying an additional 572,315 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings by 45.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 346,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after buying an additional 114,333 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufact. Holdings

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc (AAM) manufactures, engineers, designs and validates driveline and drivetrain systems and related components and chassis modules for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Its driveline and drivetrain systems include components that transfer power from the transmission and deliver it to the drive wheels.

