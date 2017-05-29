Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AAL. Vetr upgraded American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.62 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Imperial Capital restated an in-line rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Get American Airlines Group Inc alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 86.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/american-airlines-group-inc-aal-given-buy-rating-at-stifel-nicolaus.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.37%.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,217.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maya Leibman sold 23,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $1,127,004.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the airline’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.0% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,163 shares of the airline’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.