American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the airline’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on AAL. Vetr upgraded American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.62 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Imperial Capital restated an in-line rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.91.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 86.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.37%.
In other American Airlines Group news, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,217.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maya Leibman sold 23,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $1,127,004.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the airline’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.0% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,163 shares of the airline’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.