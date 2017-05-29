America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) Given Media Impact Rating of -0.02

News headlines about America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMX) have trended somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. America Movil SAB de CV earned a news impact score of -0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 66 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Get America Movil SAB de CV alerts:

America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMX) traded up 1.55% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,975 shares. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. America Movil SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $16.52.

AMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on America Movil SAB de CV and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America Movil SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded America Movil SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded America Movil SAB de CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. America Movil SAB de CV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.51.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/america-movil-sab-de-cv-amx-given-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-02-updated.html.

About America Movil SAB de CV

America Movil, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company provides telecommunications services. Its services include mobile and fixed-line voice services, wireless and fixed data services, Internet access and pay television, sales of equipment, accessories and computers, as well as other related services.

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.