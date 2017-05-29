Keybank National Association OH Has $910,000 Stake in AMERCO (UHAL)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter worth $200,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter worth $201,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) traded down 1.45% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $348.29. 258,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.44 and its 200 day moving average is $367.51. AMERCO has a one year low of $307.80 and a one year high of $399.16.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $708.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.54 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post $22.00 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/amerco-uhal-stake-boosted-by-keybank-national-association-oh-updated.html.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO is a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator through its subsidiary, U-Haul International, Inc (U-Haul). The Company supplies its products and services to help people move and store their household and commercial goods through U-Haul. It sells U-Haul brand boxes, tape, and other moving and self-storage products and services to do-it-yourself moving and storage customers at its distribution outlets and through uhaul.com and eMove Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.