Claude Leblanc Purchases 5,000 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $86,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $389,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Claude Leblanc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Claude Leblanc bought 7,500 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $123,375.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Claude Leblanc bought 20,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.55 per share, for a total transaction of $391,000.00.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $5.02. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 126.93% and a return on equity of 46.96%. Ambac Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.82 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 101,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 24,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,571,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,850,000 after buying an additional 146,075 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $15,276,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after buying an additional 54,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMBC. BTIG Research raised Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. MKM Partners raised Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

