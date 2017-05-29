Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Given “Underperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their underperform rating on shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report issued on Saturday, April 29th. They currently have a $725.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $700.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $923.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,024.00 target price (down from $1,025.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,002.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 993.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a one year low of $672.66 and a one year high of $996.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $918.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $847.92. Alphabet also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 1,339 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 114% compared to the typical daily volume of 625 put options.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post $33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

