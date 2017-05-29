L John Doerr Sells 13,355 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director L John Doerr sold 13,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.93, for a total value of $12,499,345.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) traded up 0.20% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $971.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,010 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $897.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $828.19. The company has a market capitalization of $672.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.94. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $663.28 and a 1-year high of $974.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.38 by $0.35. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post $33.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up from $950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 31,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,837,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $22,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

