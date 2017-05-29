Alon USA Partners LP (ALDW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Alon USA Partners LP (NYSE:ALDW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Alon USA Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Alon USA Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 48.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Alon USA Partners LP alerts:

Alon USA Partners (NYSE:ALDW) traded up 0.64% during trading on Monday, hitting $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 92,484 shares. The stock has a market cap of $692.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.05. Alon USA Partners has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

Alon USA Partners (NYSE:ALDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.22. Alon USA Partners had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $544.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alon USA Partners will post $1.17 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/alon-usa-partners-lp-aldw-raises-dividend-to-0-38-per-share-updated-updated.html.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Alon USA Partners in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG raised Alon USA Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alon USA Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Alon USA Partners Company Profile

Alon USA Partners, LP (Alon) is engaged principally in the business of operating a crude oil refinery in Big Spring, Texas. The Company had a crude oil throughput capacity of 73,000 barrels per day, which the Company referred to as its Big Spring refinery, as of December 31, 2016. The Company refines crude oil into finished products, which the Company markets primarily in Central and West Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arizona through its integrated wholesale distribution network to retail convenience stores and other third-party distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Alon USA Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alon USA Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.