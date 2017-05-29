Allstate Corp (ALL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Allstate Corp in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Allstate Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate Corp in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, FBR & Co increased their target price on Allstate Corp from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

In other news, Director Mary Alice Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $331,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Matthew E. Winter sold 33,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,790,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,451 shares of company stock valued at $9,457,589 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Allstate Corp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Allstate Corp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 33,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV increased its stake in Allstate Corp by 67.4% in the third quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 13,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Allstate Corp by 48.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate Corp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 704,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,718,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) opened at 86.50 on Tuesday. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $65.27 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average of $78.01.

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Allstate Corp had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post $6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Allstate Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Allstate Corp Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation (Allstate) is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company’s business is conducted principally through Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries. It is engaged in the property-liability insurance business and the life insurance, retirement and investment products business.

