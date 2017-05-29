Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) Director Sells $97,227.00 in Stock

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $97,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,404.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) traded up 4.61% on Monday, hitting $26.30. 59,669 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $249.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 2.04. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

Get Allied Motion Technologies Inc. alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.01 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.43%. Analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post $1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) Director Sells $97,227.00 in Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/allied-motion-technologies-inc-amot-director-sells-97227-00-in-stock.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter valued at $5,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems used in a range of industries. The Company serves various markets, including vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, electronics and industrial. It focuses on motion control applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.