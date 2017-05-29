Allianz SE (ALV) Given a €180.00 Price Target at S&P Global

S&P Global set a €180.00 ($202.25) price objective on Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) in a research note published on Thursday, May 4th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALV. Barclays PLC set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Allianz SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. equinet AG set a €175.00 ($196.63) price objective on Allianz SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €175.00 ($196.63) price objective on Allianz SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas set a €168.00 ($188.76) target price on Allianz SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, S&P Global Inc set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on Allianz SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz SE has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €179.22 ($201.37).

Shares of Allianz SE (ALV) traded up 0.672% on Thursday, reaching €171.727. 4,431 shares of the company were exchanged. Allianz SE has a 12-month low of €118.40 and a 12-month high of €177.77. The firm has a market capitalization of €77.96 billion and a PE ratio of 11.945. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €172.37 and its 200 day moving average is €163.51.

