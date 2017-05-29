Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $853.90 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.82%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

In other news, Director Deborah B. Dunie acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.61 per share, with a total value of $146,557.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at $437,690.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company. The Company’s segments include Utility and Non-regulated, Parent and Other. The Utility segment includes the operations of Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), which serve retail customers in Iowa and Wisconsin.

