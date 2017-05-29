Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 139,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,727,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alliant Energy by 117.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,055,000 after buying an additional 705,977 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy Co. alerts:

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) traded down 0.48% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,560 shares. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $41.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $853.90 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post $2.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/alliant-energy-co-lnt-position-boosted-by-northwestern-mutual-wealth-management-co-updated.html.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNT. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

In other news, Director Deborah B. Dunie purchased 3,700 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.61 per share, for a total transaction of $146,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at $437,690.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company. The Company’s segments include Utility and Non-regulated, Parent and Other. The Utility segment includes the operations of Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), which serve retail customers in Iowa and Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.