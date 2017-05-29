Allergan plc (AGN) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.85-16.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGN. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a buy rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Allergan plc in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Allergan plc in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Leerink Swann set a $271.00 target price on shares of Allergan plc and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Allergan plc in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $273.00) on shares of Allergan plc in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.21.

Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) opened at 223.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.29 and a 200-day moving average of $223.27. Allergan plc has a one year low of $184.50 and a one year high of $261.27. Allergan plc also saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,693 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 318% compared to the typical daily volume of 644 call options.

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.03. Allergan plc had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 100.04%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post $16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

In other news, Director Nesli Basgoz sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total value of $416,430.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Bisaro sold 70,000 shares of Allergan plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.68, for a total value of $17,267,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,646,069.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan plc by 3.6% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Equity Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan plc during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allergan plc by 16.0% in the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Allergan plc by 12.7% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan plc during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allergan plc

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

