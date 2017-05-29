Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Receives Outperform Rating from Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, April 29th. Leerink Swann currently has a $149.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $118.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Align Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Align Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) opened at 142.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.37 and a 200 day moving average of $107.27. Align Technology has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $145.24. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $310.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology will post $3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $5,133,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5,738.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,640,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $761,737,000 after buying an additional 6,526,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,264,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $718,641,000 after buying an additional 138,293 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 8.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,149,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,313,000 after buying an additional 248,095 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,476,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,069,000 after buying an additional 39,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,752,000 after buying an additional 39,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics and dental records storage. The Company operates through two segments: Clear Aligner segment and Scanner and Services (Scanner) segment.

