Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 408,761 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 408,761 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALXN. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the first quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $870 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. Leerink Swann set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.49.

In other news, SVP Heidi L. Wagner sold 994 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $130,860.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,895.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clare Carmichael sold 2,179 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $286,887.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,194 over the last three months. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company’s products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa). The Company’s clinical development programs include Soliris (eculizumab), cPMP (ALXN1101), SBC-103, ALXN1210 (IV) and ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous).

