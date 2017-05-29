Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Sells 160,000 Shares of Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.63% of Stericycle worth $44,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Stericycle by 27.2% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 124,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter worth $12,870,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 208,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,686,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Stericycle by 56.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 381,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,555,000 after buying an additional 137,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Stericycle by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Stericycle had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $892.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRCL. Jefferies Group LLC set a $108.00 price objective on Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price target on Stericycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other.

